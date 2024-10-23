Celebrity flight watchers "grounded": Meta suspends accounts tracking high-profile private jets

Meta has suspended several Threads and Instagram accounts that tracked the private jets of high-profile figures, including Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, and former US president Donald Trump.

The accounts were operated by Jack Sweeney, a Florida college student known for his interest in tracking the flights of prominent individuals. His accounts had gained significant followings, with some attracting thousands of followers who were keen to monitor the travel patterns of their favourite celebrities

Sweeney’s account dedicated to tracking Elon Musk’s private jet had garnered significant attention before its permanent suspension on Twitter in late 2022, a platform now owned by Musk. This tracking practice, while intriguing for many followers, raised serious privacy concerns.

In response to the recent suspensions of several accounts, Sweeney remarked on Threads that the situation felt “reminiscent of all my accounts getting suspended on Twitter.” The accounts, which relied on publicly available data to display the flight paths of private jets, initially showed a message stating, “The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.