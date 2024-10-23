Hong Kong bars services like WhatsApp, Google Drive from government computers

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government is barring most civil servants from using popular apps like WhatsApp, WeChat and Google Drive on their work computers due to potential security risks.

The latest IT security guidelines from the Digitial Policy Office have many civil servants complaining about added inconvenience.

Government workers will still be allowed to use the services from personal devices at work, and can get exceptions to the ban with approval from a manager.

Information technology experts said companies have adopted similar policies due to increasing risks of data leaks and cybersecurity challenges.

Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said on a radio program Tuesday that the ban is needed as hacking is becoming a more serious problem.

He said the governments of the United States and China have also adopted stringent measures for their internal computer systems.