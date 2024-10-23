President Xi asks BRICS to respond to requests of countries to join bloc

KAZAN: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that the ongoing BRICS summit here has decided to invite a number of nations to become partner countries and called on the grouping to actively respond to the requests of countries of the Global South to join the bloc.

BRICS consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has now expanded with five additional members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

In his speech addressing the 16th BRICS Summit, Xi said the summit has decided to invite a number of nations to become partner countries, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He hailed the decision as another important development in the course of BRICS development.

Xi said that the group of emerging economies should advance the process of expanding membership and establishing partner countries, and enhance the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance.