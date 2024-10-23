WHO says 'intense bombardment' halts Gaza polio vaccinations

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said it was forced to postpone the last phase of the polio vaccination drive in Gaza on Wednesday due to "intense bombardment" and "escalating violence" in the north.

The second round of vaccinations was due to begin in the north of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, after having already been completed in the central and southern sections of the besieged Palestinian territory.

But the WHO said it had been "compelled to postpone" the campaign to vaccinate 119,279 children in northern Gaza.

Israel launched a major air and ground assault in northern Gaza this month, vowing to stop Hamas militants from regrouping in the area.

The campaign was called off "due to the escalating violence, intense bombardment, mass displacement orders, and lack of assured humanitarian pauses across most of northern Gaza", the WHO said.

"The current conditions, including ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure, continue to jeopardise people's safety and movement in northern Gaza, making it impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination," and for health workers to operate, it added.