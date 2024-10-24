Canada to reduce immigration targets as Trudeau acknowledges his policy failed

TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that the country will significantly reduce the number of new immigrants it allows into the country after acknowledging that his government failed to get the balance right coming out of the pandemic.

Trudeau's Liberal government was criticized for its plan to allow 500,000 new permanent residents into the country in each of the next two years. On Thursday, he said next year’s target will now be 395,000 new permanent residents and that the figure will drop to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027.

“In the tumultuous times as we emerged from the pandemic, between addressing labor needs and maintaining population growth, we didn't get the balance right,” Trudeau said.

“Immigration is essential for Canada's future, but it must be controlled and it must be sustainable.”