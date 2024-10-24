Officials say North Korea has sent troops to Russia, What would that mean for the war with Ukraine

What do we know about the North Korean troops?

North Korean troops were arriving in Russia's Kursk region as early as Wednesday to help Russian troops fight off a Ukrainian border incursion, Ukraine Military Intelligence Directorate head Kyrylo Budanov told the online military news outlet The War Zone on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters Monday that North Korean officers and technical personnel have already been spotted in Russian-occupied territories. He did not specify when.

"I believe they sent officers first to assess the situation before deploying troops," Zelenskyy said. He has cautioned that the participation of a third country could escalate the conflict into a world war. Austin said that it would be a "very, very serious issue" if Pyongyang indeed did join the war on Russia's side.

What is Ukraine doing?

Ukraine is preparing as though combating North Korea in its territory is inevitable.

An injection of 10,000 North Korean troops, which is what both Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence have claimed, "could significantly destabilize Ukraine's defense there and greatly accelerate the advancement of Russian forces," said Glib Voloskyi, an analyst from a Ukrainian think tank, Come Back Alive Initiatives Center.

Ukraine's "I Want to Live" project, a hotline encouraging Russian soldiers to surrender, published a video in Korean on Wednesday calling for North Korean soldiers to give up.

"We call for the soldiers of the Korean People's Army, who were sent to help the Putin regime. You should not die senselessly on someone else's land. There is no need to repeat the fate of hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers who will never return home!"