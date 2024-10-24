Some Liberal MPs ask Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to resign, urge him not to seek fourth term

Some lawmakers within Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party have called for his resignation and urged him not to seek a fourth term, handing him one of the biggest setbacks of his political career.

According to Canada's CBC News, Liberal MPs convened for a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, where they conveyed their grievances to Trudeau, reflecting growing discontent within the party.

Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party, with dissident Liberal MPs giving him an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28. During the caucus meeting on Wednesday, a document was presented outlining the case for Trudeau's resignation, but it didn't specify any consequences if he fails to meet the deadline.

Three Liberals said they were among a total of 20 plus lawmakers from the party to have signed a letter asking Trudeau to step down before the next election. There are 153 Liberals in Canada's House of Commons.

During the meeting, British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler presented a document that argued in favour of Trudeau's resignation. The document suggested that the Liberal Party could experience a resurgence similar to what the Democrats saw after US President Joe Biden opted not to run for re-election for the upcoming presidential elections in the country.

MPs were given two minutes each to address the room during the three-hour-long meeting. About 20—none of them cabinet ministers—stood up to urge Trudeau to step aside before the next election, but a number of MPs also stood to voice support for the prime minister, CBC News reported.

A smiling Trudeau said Liberals are "strong and united" after meeting with Liberal members of Parliament for three hours.

"He has to start listening, listening to the people," said Ken McDonald, a Liberal Member of Parliament from Newfoundland who said he signed the letter, which has not been made public.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller has acknowledged the frustrations of some Liberal MPs and expressed respect for those who voiced their concerns directly to Trudeau.

"Fundamentally, this is something that has been simmering for some time, and it's important for people to get it out. This isn't a code-red situation. The prime minister can sure as hell handle the truth," CBC News reported.

Trudeau, who previously said he plans to run again, didn't take questions from reporters after the meeting. No Canadian prime minister has won four straight terms in over 100 years.