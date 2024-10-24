Turkey strikes Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, Syria following attack on defense company

ANKARA: Turkey's air force struck Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in an apparent retaliation for an attack at a key state-run defense company that killed five people and wounded more than 20 others.

The defense ministry said more than 30 targets were "destroyed" in the aerial offensive, without providing details on the locations that were hit. It said "all kinds of precautions" were taken to prevent harm to civilians.

The strike came hours after suspected Kurdish militants set off explosives and opened fire at the aerospace and defense company TUSAS. The two attackers — a man and a woman — also were killed, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. At least 22 people, including seven security personnel, were injured during the attack.

Yerlikaya said the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was believed to be behind the attack at the defence company. Defense Minister Yasar Guler also pointed the finger at the PKK.

"We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time. But they never come to their senses," Guler said. "We will pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated."

Turkey regularly conducts airstrikes against the PKK — which has a foothold in Iraq — and against a Kurdish militia group in Syria that is affiliated with the militants.

There was no immediate statement from the PKK.