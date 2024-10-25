India’s CEC, diplomats amongst observers for Uzbekistan’s upcoming elections

TASHKENT: With two days left for Uzbekistan’s Parliamentary elections (October 27th), India has the largest contingent of observers (over 20) for the electoral process -- including the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, diplomats and academics.

This comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi having a bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Kazan on the sidelines of the recently concluded BRICS Summit. Uzbekistan has also become a partner country of BRICS. India and Uzbekistan have strong civilisational, historical and political ties.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyovev in Kazan. Discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan including trade and cultural linkages," PM Modi had said on October 23rd in Kazan.

"The relationship has matured over a period of time focusing apart from traditional areas on issues relating to transport and connectivity to new areas like power and energy," Smita Pant, India’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan told The New Indian Express in an exclusive interview.

Indian investments in Uzbekistan have continued to increase.

"Now there are close to 330 joint ventures and there is more interest in investing in areas like traditional medicines, pharmaceuticals. There is an interest in investing in renewable energy, particularly solar power,’’ Ambassador Pant added.

Cooperation has commenced in the area of rare earths too between the two countries.

India also has an interest in education. There are four Indian university campuses in Uzbekistan.

"The number of Indian students coming to Uzbekistan is increasing rapidly. The education market here is close to $40 million,’’ Ambassador Pant added.

The single limiting factor in this relationship is connectivity. It is an anomaly which needs to be corrected.

"India has Chabahar port and Uzbekistan has shown interest. India is a natural market for Uzbek products like ferula, saffron and agricultural goods,’’ Ambassador Pant added.