US elections: Obama, Springsteen boost Harris as she warns of 'brutally serious' consequences if Trump wins

CLARKSTON: Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama lent their star power to Kamala Harris' quest for the presidency on Thursday, as the vice president implored Georgia voters to consider the "brutally serious" consequences if Donald Trump wins a second term in the White House.

Harris asked voters to imagine who'll be sitting in the Oval Office just three months from now and think about the new president's priorities.

"It's either Donald Trump in there stewing over his enemies list or me working for you, checking off my to-do list," she said. "You have the power to make that decision."

The presence of Springsteen, whose career spans five decades, and former President Obama, still one of the biggest names in Democratic politics, highlights how Harris is leaning on some of the most noteworthy names in the party to help her deliver her closing message and lambast her opponent.

Obama, who got a rousing reception from the rally crowd at a packed high school football stadium outside Atlanta, told his audience, "I get why people are looking to shake things up, but what I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump would shake things up in ways that are good for you."

Harris echoed that message in her speech, warning that "the consequences of him being president again are brutally serious."

The lengthy rally ran well behind schedule and seemingly took a toll on attendees. While the vast majority of seats remained full, hundreds of people streamed out of the event early as Harris spoke after hours of programming.

The other speakers wasted no time attacking Trump.

Obama argued his successor was always "trying to sell you stuff," was someone who only cares about "his ego, his money, his status," and regularly gives lengthy speeches that are "just word salad."

"We do not need four years of a wannabe king, a wannabe dictator," Obama said before offering Harris as someone "ready for the job."

After arguing Trump is focused only on himself, Obama added, "If you elect Kamala Harris...she will be focused on you."

Springsteen, too, focused on Trump.

After a performance of "The Promised Land," a ballad off his 1978 album "Darkness on the Edge of Town," Springsteen told the Georgia audience he was backing Harris because he wants "a president who reveres the Constitution."

"There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles dear, Kamala Harris. She's running to be the 47th president of the United States. Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant," Springsteen added before playing "Land of Hope and Dreams" and "Dancing in the Dark."

The Trump campaign called Harris' use of Obama and Springsteen "a desperate, last-ditch effort to salvage her spiralling campaign."

"Relying on celebrities is nothing new for the party of Hollywood elites—and as voters realise the depths of Kamala's incompetence and radicalism, she needs an added draw," the campaign said in a statement.