WHO chief says contact lost with staff at northern Gaza's last functioning hospital; UN warns of 'atrocity crimes'

"More than 150 patients and staff, including medical and nursing teams, are besieged by the Israeli army inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia Camp, northern Gaza Strip," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency, said.

"There has been no supply or provision of food, medicine, or essential medical supplies needed to save the lives of the injured and sick in the hospital," Gaza's health ministry said, calling the situation inside "catastrophic in every sense of the word".

Israel's operation in northern Gaza has been termed by many as an attempt at "ethnically cleansing" Palestinians.

Deploring Israel's attacks in northern Gaza, Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi on Friday told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Blinken to work towards ending the "ethnic cleansing" of Palestinians.

"We do see ethnic cleansing taking place, and that has got to stop,"Safadi said.

"We really stand at the brink of regional war now. The only path to save the region from that is for Israel to stop the aggressions on Gaza, on Lebanon, stop unilateral measures, illegal measures, in the West Bank, that is also pushing the situation to an abyss," he added.