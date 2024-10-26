Hindus in Bangladesh stage major rally in Chittagong demanding minority rights

On Friday, thousands from Bangladesh's Hindu community gathered at the historic Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram (Chittagong) to express their determination to continue demonstrations until the interim government addresses their eight key demands. Organised by the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagran Manch (Unified Platform for Realising the Rights of Sanatans), this protest is one of the largest seen in months, with participants threatening to march to Dhaka if their requests remain unmet, reported The Times of India.
The demands presented by the leaders include:
Formation of a tribunal to expedite trials for those involved in minority atrocities.
Appropriate compensation and rehabilitation for victims.
Enactment of a minority protection law without delay.
Creation of a ministry of minority affairs.
Construction of places of worship for minorities in every educational institution.
Establishment of prayer rooms in every hostel.
Modernisation of the Sanskrit and Pali Education Board.
A five-day holiday for Durga Puja.
On Thursday, Bangladesh's Environment Minister Syeda Rizwana Hasan had issued a statement acknowledging the demands of the Hindu community and announced the enactment of a two-day holiday for Durga Puja, marking the first time this has occurred in the country’s history.
The backdrop of this rally included recent incidents that raised alarms about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. This marked one of the largest gatherings by Hindu groups since the ousting of Sheikh Hasina on August 5. Despite promises of safety from the interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus since August 7, crimes against minorities—including vandalism, looting, and bodily harm—have reportedly increased. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs condemned attacks on Durga Puja pandals and thefts from Hindu temples, describing these acts as part of a "systematic pattern of desecration" and called for the protection of minority communities during the ongoing festival season