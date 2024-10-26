Hindus in Bangladesh stage major rally in Chittagong demanding minority rights

On Friday, thousands from Bangladesh's Hindu community gathered at the historic Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram (Chittagong) to express their determination to continue demonstrations until the interim government addresses their eight key demands. Organised by the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagran Manch (Unified Platform for Realising the Rights of Sanatans), this protest is one of the largest seen in months, with participants threatening to march to Dhaka if their requests remain unmet, reported The Times of India.

The demands presented by the leaders include: