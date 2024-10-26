Israel's first open attack on Iran targets missile sites; apparently spares oil, nuclear ones

TEL AVIV: Israel attacked military targets in Iran with pre-dawn airstrikes Saturday in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired on Israel earlier this month. It was the first time Israel’s military has openly attacked Iran.

The Israeli military said its aircraft targeted facilities that Iran used to make the missiles fired at Israel as well as surface-to-air missile sites.

Crucially, there was no indication that Iran’s oil or nuclear sites were struck. Iran insisted the strikes caused only “limited damage,” and Iranian state-run media downplayed them.

Taken together, the moves suggested at least for now that both countries are trying to avoid a more serious escalation.