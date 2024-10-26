Two militants killed in gunfight after attack on police van in northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Two militants were killed in retaliatory fire on Saturday when they attacked a police mobile van in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The militants ambushed the van on patrolling duty in the jurisdiction of the cantonment police station in the Bannu district.

No police officers were killed or injured in the attack.

Authorities have identified the bodies of the slain terrorists and secured their remains.

Meanwhile, a joint post of the police and paramilitary Frontier Corps came under attack in the Nawagai area of the province's Bajaur district. The attack was repulsed, and no losses were reported.

In a separate incident, a Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) affiliate Haji Sharifullah was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bannu district. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.