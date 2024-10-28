CO2 levels rising faster than ever in human history: WMO report

NEW DELHI: Carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration in the atmosphere is rising faster than ever in human history, says a World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) report.

A new report by the WMO shows that greenhouse gas levels surged to a new record in 2023. It states that the accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere is faster than ever, rising by more than 11 per cent in just two decades.

The 2023 increase of CO2 in the atmosphere was higher than that of 2022, although lower than that of the three years prior. The annual increase of 2.3 parts per million (ppm) marked the 12th consecutive year with an increase greater than 2 ppm.

According to the WMO’s annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, one of the main reasons behind the high level of emissions is large-scale forest and vegetation fires in 2023, which possibly reduced the absorption capacity of CO2.

This issue was further worsened by human activities, such as fossil fuel burning for energy and industrial processes, which also drive up CO2 emissions.

The WMO’s annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin is a flagship publication that tracks the concentration rather than the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere.