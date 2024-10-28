Israel kills five more journalists in Gaza; takes death toll of media persons killed since Oct 7 to over 176

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed five journalists on Sunday, the government media office in Gaza informed. The five journalists have been identified as Saed Radwan who worked with Al-Aqsa TV, Hamza Abu Salmiya who worked with Sanad News Agency, Haneen Baroud who worked with Al-Quds Foundation, Abdulrahman Al-Tanani who worked with Sawt Al-Shaab, and Nadia Al-Sayed who worked with multiple news outlets.

The media office in its statement asserted that Israel's "unprecedented crimes" against journalists in Gaza will not prevent them from "exposing the fascist entity."

“We strongly condemn the unprecedented and ongoing crimes of the occupation against Palestinian journalists, as it was announced that 5 of them were martyred today, and we confirm that [Israel] will not intimidate them or prevent them from continuing their role in exposing the fascist entity,” the statement read.

The media office also called for action from the international community against the targeting of Palestinian journalists, who work in the most difficult circumstances and risk their lives to convey the suffering of their people to the world.