US elections: Trump and his allies resort to vile, racist, sexist insults at mega New York rally

NEW YORK: Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York's Madison Square Garden Sunday, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics.

With just over a week before Election Day, speakers labelled Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," called Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris "the devil," and said the woman vying to become the first woman and Black woman president had begun her career as a prostitute.

"I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," said Tony Hinchcliffe, a stand-up comic whose set also included lewd and racist comments about Latinos, Jews and Black people, all key constituencies in the election just nine days away.

His joke was immediately criticised by Harris' campaign as it competes with Trump to win over Puerto Rican communities in Pennsylvania and other swing states. Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny backed Harris shortly after Hinchcliffe's appearance.

Harris also seized on the attacks as she competes with the ex-president to win over Puerto Rican communities in the tight battleground states expected to decide the election. "Puerto Ricans deserve a president who sees and invests in (their) strength," Harris said in a clip published on social media alongside Hinchcliffe's comments.

The normally pugnacious Trump campaign took the rare step of distancing itself from Hinchcliffe. "This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign," senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.

But other speakers also made incendiary comments, including from Stephen Miller, one of Trump's most hard-right advisors. "America is for Americans and Americans only," Miller shouted into the microphone after pledging a crackdown on cartels and "criminal migrants."

Similarly, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson took a racist shot at Harris's background, calling her "a Samoan Malaysian low-IQ former California prosecutor."

Trump's childhood friend David Rem referred to Harris as "the antichrist" and "the devil," while businessman Grant Cardone told the crowd that Harris "and her pimp handlers will destroy our country."

The marquee event reflected the former president's tone throughout his third White House campaign. Though he refrained from doing so Sunday, Trump often tears into Harris in offensive and personal terms himself, questioning in recent weeks her mental stability and her intelligence as well as calling her "lazy," long a racist trope used against Black people.

The event was a surreal spectacle that included former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, TV psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, politicians including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Reps. Byron Donalds and Elise Stefanik, and an artist who painted a picture of Trump hugging the Empire State Building.

And that was all before Trump was to take the stage, running more than two hours late.

After being introduced by his wife, Melania Trump, in a rare public appearance, the former president began by asking the same questions he's asked at the start of every recent rally: "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" The crowd responded with a resounding "No!"

"This election is a choice between whether we'll have four more years of gross incompetence and failure or whether we'll begin the greatest years in the history of our country," he said.