Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as new chief

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Hezbollah movement announced Tuesday it has chosen deputy leader Naim Qassem to succeed Haasan Nasrallah as leader after his death in an Israeli strike on south Beirut last month.

Kassem, a longtime deputy to Nasrallah, has served as the militant group's acting leader since Nasrallah's death.

"Hezbollah's (governing) Shura Council agreed to elect... Sheikh Naim Qassem as secretary general of Hezbollah," the Iran-backed group said in a statement, more than a month after Nasrallah's killing.

Hezbollah vowed to continue with Nasrallah's policies 'until victory is achieved'.