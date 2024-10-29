Israel strikes residential building in northern Gaza, kills over 100 Palestinians mostly children

DEIR AL-BALAH: Gaza's civil defence agency said Tuesday that an overnight Israeli air strike killed atleast 100 people in a residential building in the northern district of Beit Lahia.

Israel's key ally and backer the United States called the strike -- which killed a large number of children -- "horrifying".

"This was a horrifying incident with a horrifying result," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Palestinian rescuers and desperate family members gathered around the demolished five-storey block in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

A charred body with long hair hung from an upper-storey window and bodies in blankets were lined up in the street as stunned relatives sought to identify loved ones.

"The number of martyrs in the massacre of the Abu Nasr family home in Beit Lahia has risen to 93 martyrs, and about 40 are still missing under the rubble," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP earlier.

"The explosion happened at night and I first thought it was shelling, but when I went out after sunrise I saw people pulling bodies, limbs and the wounded from under the rubble," said Rabie al-Shandagly, 30, who had taken refuge in a nearby school in Beit Lahia.

"Most of the victims are women and children, and people are trying to save the injured, but there are no hospitals or proper medical care," he told AFP.

On Tuesday, Palestinians searched through the rubble of the building and removed the dead, while others mourned over the bodies of relatives.

The ministry's emergency service said another 20 people were wounded in the strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, near the Israeli border.