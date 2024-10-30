At least 72 people die in devastating flash floods in eastern Spain

BARCELONA: Flash floods in eastern Spain swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers, disrupted rail lines and highways and killed at least 72 people in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.

Rainstorms that started on Tuesday and continued overnight caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain, stretching from Malaga to Valencia. Muddy torrents tumbled vehicles down streets at high speeds, while pieces of wood swirled in the water with household items. Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and rubber boats to reach drivers trapped on the roofs of cars.

Emergency services in the eastern region of Valencia confirmed a death toll of 62 people on Wednesday. Another two casualties were reported in the neighboring Castilla La Mancha region.

Searchers worked to find survivors and victims, with countless numbers still missing. Spain's government said it will declare three days of mourning for dead from devastating flash floods starting on Thursday.

"For those who are looking for their loved ones, all of Spain feels your pain," Sánchez said in a televised address. "Our priority is to help you. We are putting all the resources necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy."

Authorities reported several missing people late Tuesday, but the following morning brought the shocking announcement of dozens found dead.

"Yesterday was the worst day of my life," Ricardo Gabaldón, the mayor of Utiel, a town in Valencia, told national broadcaster RTVE. He said six residents of his town had perished and several more were unaccounted for.

"We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to 3 meters (9.8 feet)," he said.