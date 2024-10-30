Canada’s opposition leader cancels 23-year-old Diwali event, allege organisers

The ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada has been further widened after the annual Diwali celebration for the Indo-Canadian community at Parliament Hill has been abruptly cancelled by Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre.

According to the organisers ‘Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC)’ this was communicated to them abruptly and they received no explanation.

“It is with extreme disappointment and sadness that I am writing this letter to the office of the leader of opposition cancelling the 24th Diwali celebration on Parliament Hill. For the past 23 years, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs have looked forward to participating in this occasion,” wrote Shiv Bhaskar, OFIC in a letter addressed to Pierre Poilievre.

The OFIC in the letter also state that racism and discrimination are thriving in Canada and this cancellation has laid bare the systemic baisis that still exists.

It may be recalled that India and Canada have been witnessing a stained relationship since Canadian Prjme Minister, Justin Trudeau alleged India government’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Colombia last June.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Canada’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison went on record to state that they had shared information on Indian government’s involvement with the Nijjar incident with a Washington Post reporter.

With the Indian High Commissioner and five other diplomats been sent back from Canada and six Canadian diplomats being sent back to Canada, the row continues whiteout any respite.