Four Indian companies among 400 sanctioned by US for 'enabling' Russia's war in Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 398 firms, including four from India, accusing them of providing products and services that support Russia’s war efforts and help it evade sanctions.

The sanctions, led by the US Treasury and State Departments, target what they describe as "third-country enablers," accusing them of aiding the Kremlin and helping Russia evade the West's sanctions imposed since its war on Ukraine began in 2022.

Firms from Russia, India, China, Turkey, and Switzerland were among those from over a dozen countries hit by the latest US sanctions in its attempts to further isolate Moscow.

Among those sanctioned by the Treasury Department are 274 companies accused of supplying Russia with advanced technology, as well as Russia-based defence and manufacturing firms that produce or finish military products that maintain the weaponry used against Ukraine.

Four Indian firms—Ascend Aviation India Pvt. Ltd., Futrevo, Shreya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Mask Trans—were hit with US economic sanctions. The sanctions, as reported by Bloomberg and Reuters, were imposed after allegations that these firms have aided Russia’s military activities in different capacities.

A State Department official told Reuters that there has been a rise in exports of such goods from India to Russia, along with growing interest in taking action against companies facilitating this activity.

“With India, we have been very direct and blunt with them about the concerns we have about what we see as sort of emerging trends in that country that we want to stop before they get too far down the road,” the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US State Department accused Futrevo of supplying high-priority items to a Russian manufacturer of Orlan drones, while Shreya Life Sciences is alleged to have sent US-trademarked technology to Russia, totalling millions of dollars in value since 2023.

Additionally, Ascend Aviation reportedly made over 700 shipments to Russian firms within a year, while Mask Trans allegedly supplied aviation components worth over $300,000 to a Russian engineering firm tied to the military sector.

This isn’t the first time Indian firms have faced US sanctions, as India has emerged as a new transit hub for Russia to import critical goods and technologies, including microchips, machine tools, and advanced electronics, following restrictions on the flow of such items through the UAE and other countries.