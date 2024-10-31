'Ready to do more for Palestinian people': India's envoy tells UNSC

He further stated that India had sent an initial shipment of six tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNWRA on October 22. The envoy also "unequivocally" condemned the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel.

"The scale of our development assistance currently stands at USD 120 million. This includes our cumulative support of USD 37 million to UNWRA. We have also sent the first tranche of 6 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies to UNRWA on October 22nd this year. The terror attacks in Israel on October 7 deserve our unequivocal condemnation," he said.

"I reiterate India's call for an immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire...We support a two-state solution, which entails the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestine within mutually agreed borders," he said.

"We also urge all members of the international community in this endeavour. India underlines its abiding faith in its vision of a peaceful and stable Middle East. In India, the international community has a reliable partner that is willing to continue its engagement with all concerned stakeholders towards forging long-term peace and stability," he added.