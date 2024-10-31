Ukrainian front-line school system goes underground to protect against bombs and radiation

ZAPORIZHZHIA: Being a parent in the front-line city of Zaporizhzhia means weighing your child’s safety against the Russian weapons within striking distance.

Most can bring death in an instant: drones, ballistic missiles, glide bombs, and artillery shells. But Russian forces also control another weapon with the potential to be just as deadly: the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The NPP, as it’s known, once produced more electricity than any other nuclear plant in Europe. It fell to Russian forces in the early weeks of the full-scale invasion, and they have maintained control over its six reactors since. The plant has come under repeated attacks, with both sides blaming each other.

These twin dangers bombs and radiation loom over families in Zaporizhzhia. Most of the youngest residents of the city have never set foot in a classroom. Schools that suspended in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic more than four years ago continued online learning after the war began in February 2022.

With missiles and bombs still striking daily, Zaporizhzhia is embarking on an ambitious project to create an underground school system.

Construction has begun on a dozen subterranean schools designed to be bomb- and radiation-proof, capable of educating 12,000 students. Officials say they will subsequently focus on the hospital system.

The daily bomb threats are a more immediate fear than radiation, according to Kateryna Ryzhko, a mother whose children are the third generation in her family to attend School No. 88. The main building, dating back to the Soviet era of the children’s grandmother, is immaculate, but the classrooms are empty. The underground version is nearly complete, and Ryzhko expressed her willingness to send her kids there. Nearly four years of online learning have taken their toll on children and parents alike.

“Even classmates don’t recognize each other,” she said. “It’s the only safe way to have an education without being on screens.”