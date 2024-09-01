Family confirms death of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

JERUSALEM: The family of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin says he has been killed in the Gaza Strip.

The family issued a statement early Sunday, hours after the Israeli army said it had located bodies in Gaza.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh,” it said. “The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

There was no immediate comment from the army, or details about the other bodies found.

The 23-year-old Goldberg-Polin was among the hostages seized by militants at a music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7. He lost part of an arm in the attack.