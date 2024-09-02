Bangladesh's interim govt aims to resolve 1971 war 'issues' with Pakistan in effort to rebuild ties

NEW DELHI: The interim government in Bangladesh appears to be moving quickly to reshape the country's historical narrative, including efforts to strengthen ties with Pakistan, a long-standing rival.

Nahid Islam, an advisor in the country's interim government, stated on Monday that the administration seeks to address the "issues" surrounding the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war with Pakistan.

Islam, a 26-year-old student activist, currently serves as the advisor for information and broadcasting in the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

According to sources in Dhaka, Islam met with Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, on Monday to convey the intent to resolve the longstanding dispute with Pakistan.

"For the Awami League, 1971 was considered ‘the last chapter of history.’ However, we (the interim government) view it as a continuation of history. We want to resolve the 1971 issue with Pakistan," Islam said.

The interim government is also reportedly considering changes to the foundational principles of the Awami League, which may explain their lack of response to the recent vandalism of statues and museums dedicated to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the face of Bangladesh's struggle for independence and its first President.

"The dangerous precedent that is being set by some leaders, where they are rapidly trying to build bridges with Pakistan, shows it’s being done in a hurry," said Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a political commentator from Dhaka, told TNIE.

Pakistan has expressed satisfaction with the recent change of government in Bangladesh. Relations between both nations have remained cold during ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's tenure, particularly after Islamabad's refusal to apologise for war crimes committed during the 1971 conflict.

Notably, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier defended the vandalism of Mujibur Rahman’s statues, saying "what goes around comes around," and adding that one who spearheaded the anti-Pakistan movement has met the same fate.

The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka had maintained a low profile during Hasina's reign and has been accused of supporting Bangladesh Nationalist Party candidates in the 2018 parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's envoy announced that Bangladeshis would soon be able to travel to Pakistan without a visa, and direct flights between Dhaka and Pakistan would resume. During the meeting with Islam, Pakistan’s High Commissioner expressed his country’s willingness to resolve the Liberation War issue with Bangladesh.

"We wanted to resolve the 1971 issue. However, the previous government (Awami League) did not provide us with any opportunity for discussion and deliberately kept the issue alive. This matter could have been resolved long ago. We are interested in establishing relations with Bangladesh," High Commissioner Maroof said.

Pakistan has also offered assistance to Bangladesh, which is currently dealing with severe floods.

Islam further stated that his government is focused on establishing strong ties with other South Asian countries while safeguarding Bangladesh’s independence and national interests.