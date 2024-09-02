Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s house in Canada's Vancouver

MUMBAI: Shots were reportedly fired outside the house of Punjabi singer A.P. Dhillon in Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver.

As per sources, the incident occurred on Sunday following which a persons named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly took responsibility for the shooting incident.

A video capturing the shooting has now emerged which is under the scrutiny of the security agencies.

The incident has drawn significant media attention due to Dhillon's prominent status in the music industry, and the potential implications of the attack.

Authorities are actively looking into the incident to ascertain the motive behind the shooting and to ensure the safety of Dhillon and his neighbours in Vancouver.

Dhillon is known for blending the 80s style synth-pop with Punjabi music. His rise on the global canvas has been meteoric owing to songs like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, ‘Summer High’, and ‘Insane’, among others.