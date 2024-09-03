Corruption pushing 60 per cent of Africa's youth to emigrate: poll

Sixty percent of African youth are looking to leave because unchecked corruption threatens their future, according to a poll of more than 5,600 youngsters in 16 countries released Tuesday.

Corruption is seen as the "single greatest hurdle" they face to achieve their own potential and a better life, said the Johannesburg-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation which commissioned the poll of 5,604 people aged 18 to 24.

"Most of all, they don't believe their governments are doing enough to address this scourge and because of it almost 60% are looking to emigrate in the next five years," it said.

The 2024 African Youth Survey, which the foundation says is unparallelled in scope and size, was conducted via face-to-face interviews in January and February in countries ranging from South Africa to Ethiopia.

North America was the top pick for emigration for this age group, followed by Western European countries such as Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

More than half (55 percent) of those polled said Africa was headed in the "wrong direction", although there was a modest rise to 37 percent in "Afro-optimism" from the 2022 survey.

"They want tougher sanctions against corrupt politicians, including banning them from standing for office. They also want a different form of government," the foundation said.

Although about two-thirds of those interviewed believe in democracy, around 60 percent were in favour of an "African-infused" form.