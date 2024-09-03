Could mass protests in Israel over the hostages persuade Netanyahu to agree to cease-fire deal?

Netanyahu blames Hamas for the lack of a deal.

Looming over the prime minister is also his ongoing trial on corruption charges. If Netanyahu is voted out of power, he will lose his platform to rail against the judicial system, which he accuses of being biased. He also wouldn't be able to move ahead with his government's planned changes to the legal system that critics say could affect the trial and help him avoid a conviction.

Netanyahu says he has the country's best interests in mind and insists that the military operation in Gaza is the best way to bring about the hostages' freedom. He also wants any deal to keep Israeli troops in two strips of land in Gaza, and reaffirmed his insistence that he will never agree to a withdrawal from one of those areas on Monday.

Hamas has rejected those demands as dealbreakers — and the condition has prompted clashes with Netanyahu's own defense minister, who says a deal that frees the hostages should be a priority.

As the toll of the war in Gaza has mounted — with tens of thousands killed and whole swaths of the territory decimated — Israel has become increasingly isolated internationally. On Monday, when asked if Netanyahu was doing enough to negotiate a deal, U.S. President Joe Biden responded, “No.”

Biden, who has never seen eye to eye with the Israeli leader even though their nations are close allies, has grown increasingly critical of his counterpart’s leadership. But the timing on Monday's remark was particularly pointed, coming as it did after the demonstrations and outpouring of grief for the hostages.