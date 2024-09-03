Former aide to New York's governor is charged with being an agent of the Chinese government

Hu is charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and misuse of means of identification.

In return, she and her husband received benefits including help for Hu's China-based business activities and undisclosed tickets to performances by visiting Chinese orchestra and ballet groups, the indictment says.

A Chinese government official's personal chef prepared 'Nanjing-style salted ducks' that were delivered to Sun's parents' home, it adds.

The couple then laundered the financial proceeds, using them to buy their property in Manhasset, a condominium in Hawaii for USD 1.9 million, and luxury cars including a 2024 Ferrari, the indictment says.

As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP, United States Attorney Breon Peace said.

The illicit scheme enriched the defendant's family to the tune of millions of dollars.

A lawyer for Sun, Seth DuCharme, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The FBI searched the couple's USD 3.5 million home in Manhasset in late July but declined to release details at the time.