Lagos grapples with failure of Nigeria's hardship protests

LAGOS: Four years ago, Lagos was the epicentre of the largest anti-government demonstrations in Nigeria's modern history when youths protested against police brutality.

But economic hardship protests last month failed to take hold on a large scale in the country's commercial capital or elsewhere in Africa's most populous nation.

Analysts say limited turnout in the megacity was a key factor preventing the rallies from gathering nationwide momentum.

AFP looks at what held the protests back in Lagos as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pushes ahead with his economic reforms.

His removal of a fuel subsidy and liberalisation of the naira currency have been praised as positive long-term measures. But in the short term they helped push up the cost of living.

Why less turnout in the south?

The #EndbadGovernanceinNigeria movement won support with an online campaign and thousands of people began taking to the streets across the country from August 1 in protest over government policies.

Amnesty International said security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown, while police said seven people died and denied responsibility.

Organisers hoped for a big turnout in Lagos but the protests petered out, with several hundred people taking part at their peak.

The rallies were much bigger in the north, which has been hit hardest by Nigeria's worst economic crisis in a generation.