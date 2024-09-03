'Looking forward to strong ties with Brunei', says PM Modi on his maiden visit to Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was looking forward to strong ties with Brunei, as he arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation trip meant to strengthen cooperation in sectors like defence, trade and investment, energy as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to take the historical relationship to new heights.

As a special gesture, Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport. From Brunei, Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday.

Modi visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei, which was built by the current Sultan's father. He also inaugurated the new chancery premises of the High Commission of India. At both places, he interacted with the Indian diaspora.

He was received by Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Awang Badaruddin at the mosque, where he also watched a video depicting its history.

"Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport," Modi said in a post on X shortly after his arrival here.