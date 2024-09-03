More than 400 people executed in Iran this year: UN experts

GENEVA: UN experts voiced alarm Monday at a surge in executions in Iran last month that pushed the total in the country so far this year to over 400.

At least 81 people were put to death in Iran in August alone, significantly more than the 45 reported in July, a group of 11 independent United Nations rights experts said in a statement.

The reported number of executions since the start of 2024 rose above 400, including those of 15 women, they said.

"We are deeply concerned by this sharp rise in executions," said the experts, who are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

Iran executes more people per year than any other nation except China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International.

The UN experts, including the special rapporteurs on the rights situation in Iran and on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, said 41 of the executions last month had been of people convicted of drug offenses.

"Executions for drug offences violate international standards," they said.