'With or without British arms, Israel will win this war': Benjamin Netanyahu after UK suspends arms licenses

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the British government's decision to suspend thirty arms licences to Israel, asserting that regardless of the UK's support, Israel remains resolute in its determination to emerge victorious in this conflict.

"With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future," posted the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel on X.

Denouncing it as a "shameful move that will not change Israel's determination to defeat Hamas," he said, "Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain's misguided decision will only embolden Hamas."

Notably, Hamas savagely murdered 1200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens. Moreover, Hamas is still holding over 100 hostages, including 5 British citizens.

This comes after the UK announced to suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel, citing a "clear risk" they could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law.