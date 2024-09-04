Four Indians killed in multi-car crash in US

Four Indians, including a woman, have died in a massive crash involving five vehicles in Texas, reports said.

The victims had connected through a carpooling app and were on their way to Bentonville in Arkansas on Friday when the tragedy struck. The crash led to a fire in the SUV they were in, and their bodies were charred. Authorities are relying on DNA testing to confirm their identities, NDTV reported

The victims have been identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Dharshini Vasudevan.

Darshini Vasudevan's father had tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a Twitter post three days back and sought help in locating his daughter.

According to reports, a speeding truck rear-ended the SUV the victims were in. The car burst into flames and all the occupants burnt to death. The authorities are relying on DNA fingerprinting and teeth and bone remains to confirm the identities. "DNA fingerprinting will be done to identify the bodies, and the samples will be matched with the parents," a local authority said.