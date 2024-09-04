Israel military launches retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV: In response to the barrage of rockets fired at Israel, the country's military launched attacks against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The military said that the retaliatory strikes came after dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanese territory.

The military further said that Israeli air defences intercepted about 65 rockets.

Sharing a post on X, Israel Defence Forces said, "Approx. 65 projectiles were fired from Lebanese territory crossing into northern Israel."

"In response, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon," the post on X further said.