'Welcome to Singapore': PM Wong hosts PM Modi for dinner before official meeting

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his official visit to Singapore by meeting the diaspora and then having dinner with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“Happy to have met my friend, PM Lawrence Wong. Had an excellent discussion on a wide range of issues. India cherishes the friendship with Singapore,” said PM Modi.

The two leaders will have an official bilateral meeting on Thursday.

“Welcome to Singapore PM Modi. Delighted to have the chance to catch up over a meal at the Istana, before the official meetings tomorrow,” said PM Wong.

Earlier, PM Modi met the Indian diaspora. Amidst a lavani dance performance, PM Modi tried his hand at the drums.

“Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties,” PM Modi added.

A number of MoUs between India and Singapore are expected to be signed tomorrow and PM Modi is likely to visit a semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings with PM Wong. PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Singapore Parliament.

PM Modi will also meet the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.