Bangladesh considers changing national flag, anthem amid political shifts

“The Bangladeshi flag has no symbol depicting Islam, like the crescent nor does the national anthem depict the freedom struggle of 1971, so a lot of Bangladeshis are now open to the idea. And for all one knows suddenly a new flag and a new anthem may come into play,” according to a source from Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s population is primarily Muslim, now at 93 per cent. The diminishing minorities include 5 per cent Hindus and the remaining are Buddhists and Christians.

“The Awami League has had an existential crisis in Bangladesh since the former PM Sheikh Hasina left, so they have no say in this. With little or no traces of the founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman left (after his statues were vandalised) museums demolished, changing the flag and the anthem will not be much of an issue,” the source added.

It will only be a matter of time before a Presidential ordinance is brought out and these two changes are administered. It may be recalled that just when the Awami League government fell, the police uniform and logo were changed as it had an election symbol of the Awami League (a boat)."