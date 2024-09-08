Man in China undergoes surgery after accidentally inhaling cockroach during sleep

BEIJING: A 58-year-old man from Henan Province, China, recently drew widespread attention on social media after he accidentally inhaled a cockroach while sleeping. Identified as Haikou, the man experienced severe discomfort and symptoms for several days before seeking medical help.

The incident unfolded when Haikou, while resting at home, inadvertently inhaled the cockroach. He initially felt a sensation of something crawling inside his nose, which later seemed to move down his throat. Despite the growing discomfort, he dismissed the symptoms and went back to sleep. Over the next few days, his condition deteriorated, marked by bad breath and persistent coughing. This prompted him to finally seek medical attention three days later.

At the hospital, a CT scan revealed that a cockroach was lodged in his windpipe. Doctors performed an over-hour-long procedure to remove the insect, which had started to disintegrate and complicate the removal process. Thankfully, the surgery was successful, and Haikou was discharged the following day after a brief observation period.

Dr. Ling Ling, who led the treatment, noted that this was an unprecedented case for her. Health experts highlighted that such incidents underscore the importance of maintaining rigorous hygiene and pest control to avoid severe health issues.

The unusual case quickly captured public interest on social media. While some people found the situation humorous, many expressed concern over the potential health risks of inhaling pests while asleep. Additionally, there was some worry about the possibility of the cockroach laying eggs inside Haikou’s windpipe, further intensifying the public's unease.