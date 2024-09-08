Quad Summit to be held in Biden’s hometown on Sept 21 after India, US swap hosting duties

NEW DELHI: The 2024 Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) Summit featuring the United States, Australia, India, and Japan will be held at US President Joe Biden's hometown of Delaware on September 21.

Initially, India was slated to host this year's summit, with the US set to host it in 2025. However, reports indicate that the two countries have agreed to swap hosting duties, with the summit now moved to the US and India hosting it next year instead.

The White House is expected to issue an official statement on the matter.

"The Quad Summit will be held in US President Joe Biden’s hometown of Delaware on September 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to attend in person," a source told TNIE.

This summit will be Biden and Kishida's last Quad meeting, as neither leader will contest the upcoming elections in their respective countries.

The change in hosting duties comes after India, which had planned to host the summit in January in Delhi around Republic Day, faced scheduling conflicts with the US President and subsequently delayed the event due to elections in India.

India will instead host the Quad Summit in 2025, with the next US President—either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump—expected to make their state visit to India.

According to a source, PM Modi may meet both presidential candidates during his visit to the US. While in the US, Modi will also address the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York’s Long Island, an event anticipated to draw thousands.

On September 23, the prime minister will attend the "Summit of the Future" at the United Nations. However, he will not address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) this year. Instead, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to deliver a speech.

Modi last addressed the UNGA in 2021. His most recent visit was in June of last year for a State visit and to attend Yoga Day celebrations in New York.

The 79th UNGA session will be held from September 24 to 30, with Brazil opening the debate, followed by President Biden’s final address at the UN.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Bangladesh has reached out to India for a possible meeting between their interim government’s Chief Adviser, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, and PM Modi while in New York, though no confirmation has been received.