Activists criticize high cost of Pope Francis’ visit to East Timor, one of the poorest nations

DILI, East Timor: East Timor pulled out all stops for Pope Francis’ historic visit to one of the world’s youngest and poorest countries to the tune of $12 million, drawing rebuke from activists and human rights organizations in a nation where almost half the population lives in poverty.

The cost for the two-day visit starting Monday was approved by the government through the Council of Ministers in February, including $1 million to build an altar for a papal Mass.

Walls were still being dabbed with fresh paint and banners and billboards filled the streets of the seaside capital, Dili, to welcome the pontiff, who earlier visited Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

About 42% of East Timor’s population of 1.3 million live below the poverty line, according to the UN Development Program. Unemployment is high, job opportunities in the formal sector are generally limited and most people are subsistence farmers with no steady income.

The country’s budget for 2023 was $3.16 billion. The government had earmarked only $4.7 million to increase food production, said Marino Fereira, a researcher at Timor Leste Institute for Development Monitoring and Analysis. He said the $12 million expense for the papal visit “was exaggerating.”

The non-governmental agency, known locally as Lao Hamutuk, has submitted several papers to the government and parliament asking to cut expenditures on ceremonies and prioritize issues that affect people, Fereira said.

“The governments have ignored the poor in the country,” he said.

East Timor has recently faced challenges of high inflation and weather changes that have reduced cereal production, pushing some 364,000 people, or 27% of the population, to experience acute food insecurity from May to September, according to the U.N.’s Food and Agricultural Organization.

East Timor’s Minister of State Administration Tomas Cabral, who heads the national organizing committee for the pope’s visit, said the $12 million was excessive but it was also being used for infrastructure development, such as road constructions, renovating churches and other public facilities.

“Don’t compare our country with neighboring nations that have proper facilities and infrastructure to host international events or high-ranking state guests,“ Cabral said. ”Here, we have to build it from the scratch.”

Cabral said that about $1.2 million has been allocated for transportation and logistics of people from across the country to welcome the pontiff and attend his Mass on Tuesday.

East Timor views the visit as a prime opportunity to put the world’s spotlight on the small nation with a turbulent path to independence. It’s the youngest country in Asia where 97% of the population identify as Catholic.

“The pope’s visit is the biggest, the best marketing anyone can aspire to promote the country, to put the country on the tourist map,” East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta said in an interview with The Associated Press last week.