Thousands protest against Mexican judicial reform

MEXICO CITY: Thousands of Mexicans, mainly court employees and law students, protested in the capital on Sunday against a controversial judicial reform proposal that would see judges elected by popular vote.

They gathered in Mexico City as the Senate began to debate the initiative pushed by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and approved by the lower house, called the Chamber of Deputies, in which the ruling party holds sway.

The proposed reform, which would see the election of judges of the Supreme Court and other tribunals as well as magistrates, has sparked diplomatic tensions with the United States, prompted protests by opponents, and upset financial markets.

"The judiciary will not fall," chanted protesters who marched on the Senate, expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday.

The bill was approved by Senate committees on Sunday night and is expected to be presented to the plenary on Tuesday ahead of the vote a day later.