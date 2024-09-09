Three generations of leaders from UAE leave their mark in Rajghat by planting trees

NEW DELHI: When foreign leaders visit India, they often pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi by visiting Rajghat and placing a wreath. Interestingly, the UAE has gone a step further with three generations of its leaders planting trees at Rajghat.

On Monday, the third-generation leader planted a tree in keeping with the tradition set by his father and grandfather.

The Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan planted an Amaltas tree in Rajghat on Monday.

It may be recalled that in 1992 Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of UAE also planted an Amaltas tree during his visit, while in 2016 his son Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan planted a Molshri sapling.

This marks the first time in the history of Rajghat that three generations of leaders from a single nation have planted trees honouring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, signifying the deep-rooted and growing relationship between India and the UAE.

"For a sustainable future, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan planted a sapling in keeping with the tradition of his family. India-UAE partnership has been nurtured by generations of UAE leadership, rooted in friendship and branching into a multifaceted partnership,’’ said the Indian Embassy in the UAE.