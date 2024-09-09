US elections: How Democrats are making a mistake in rural America—by not showing up

Rickey Cole, 58, is a farmer and the former two-term chair of Mississippi’s Democratic Party. If anyone understands rural Mississippi voters—and their shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party—it’s Cole.

“You learn from losing,” the lifelong Democrat said.

He should hope so.

In 2001, when Cole first served as party chair, Democrats controlled 7 of 8 statewide offices, including governor and attorney general, and both state legislative chambers. Twenty years later, Republicans hold all eight statewide offices and a massive 79-41 majority in the state House and 36-16 majority in the state Senate.

Mississippi, the nation’s fourth-most rural state, defines “rural” as any county with fewer than 50,000 residents or a town with a population of 15,000 or less. In the 2023 election, 51% of Mississippians lived in communities meeting this criteria.

Though Democrats still have an edge in urban centers such as Jackson and Vicksburg, the slow and repeated loss of rural voters is the cause of Cole’s woes.

“Losing them is the motif of my entire career,” he told me.

A losing tide

Cole and Mississippi are not alone.

Democrats have been losing rural voters across the US since the 1960s. But the party has haemorrhaged these voters since 2000.

In 1992 and 1996, Democrat Bill Clinton won 49% of the rural vote in both elections. But by 2008, that number had declined when Barack Obama only took 43% of rural voters.

Four years ago, that number collapsed even more. In 2020, Joe Biden captured about 35% of the rural vote.

The Democratic Party’s collapse in rural America has fueled support for Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement.

Trump took 65% of the rural vote in 2020, up from 59% in 2016, according to the Pew Research Center.

In all, Republicans won 71% of rural white voters in 2020, a 9-point improvement over 2016.

Though only 1 in 5 Americans live in rural towns, Trump’s apparent monopoly automatically puts nearly two dozen states across the South, Midwest and Great Plains out of reach for Democrats.

One of them is Mississippi. In 2016, Trump earned 59.3% of the vote, soundly beating Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, who got 39.7%. Though Trump still won the state in 2020, his percentage dropped slightly to 57.6%, while the Democratic candidate, Biden, earned 41.1%, a little more than Clinton had in 2016.