Bobbleheads, Magic 8 Balls and other Smithsonian artifacts reveal historical significance of US presidential debates

The debates were exceptionally persuasive: More than half the voters in 1960 said the debates had influenced their votes. But 16 years passed before candidate debates became a permanent fixture in the presidential campaign season. One reason for the delay was the perception that debates favored the lesser-known candidate, as Kennedy had been in 1960.

President Lyndon Johnson did not want to give Sen. Barry Goldwater free exposure in 1964, and Nixon was totally uninterested in 1968 and 1972. But by 1976, both candidates – Democrat Jimmy Carter was challenging incumbent Republican Gerald Ford – were willing to debate, and a tradition was established.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization that promotes voting rights, sponsored the debates from 1976 to 1988. Most of the league debates were held with an audience in large public venues such as convention centers. However, the League and the campaigns often disagreed on exactly how debates should be structured or whether they should happen at all.

After two studies recommended a bipartisan organization be established to sponsor the debates and ensure their permanence, the Commission on Presidential Debates was created. It sponsored every debate between 1988 and 2020.