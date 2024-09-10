Nicaragua amping up 'repression' against citizens in exile: UN

GENEVA: The United Nations on Tuesday said a law newly passed by the Nicaraguan parliament could lead to greater repression against citizens in exile.

A new law came into force last week in Nicaragua to prosecute its nationals, including those living abroad, over anti-government actions -- a move slammed by exiles as a "tool of transnational repression".

Nicaraguans could face up to 30 years in prison and confiscation of property for acts such as "offences against public administration", "cybercrimes" and "offences against the State or institutions".

"These reforms could be used to intensify persecution and repression against Nicaraguans, including those in exile," said Christian Salazar Volkmann of the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR).

President Daniel Ortega, a 78-year-old former leftist guerrilla who battled US-backed forces in the 1980s, returned to power in 2007 and initially had appeared more moderate.