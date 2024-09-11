Trump repeats false claims over 2020 election loss, deflects responsibility for Jan 6

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump persisted Tuesday in saying during a nationally televised presidential debate that he had won the 2020 election and continued to take no responsibility for any of the mayhem that unfolded at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the building to block the peaceful transfer of power.

The comments underscored the Republican's refusal, even four years later, to accept the reality of his defeat and his unwillingness to admit the extent to which his falsehoods about his election loss emboldened the mob that rushed the Capitol, resulting in violent clashes with law enforcement.

It also made clear that Trump's grievances about 2020 remain central to his campaign against his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, as he continues to profess allegiance to the rioters.

Asked twice if he regretted anything he did on January 6, when he told his supporters to march to the Capitol and exhorted them to fight like hell, Trump at first responded by complaining that the questioner had failed to note that he had encouraged the crowd to behave peacefully and patriotically and by noting that one of his backers, Ashli Babbitt, was fatally shot inside the building by a Capitol Police officer.

He also suggested that protesters who committed crimes during the 2020 racial injustice protests were not prosecuted.

But a 2021 Associated Press review of documents in more than 300 federal cases stemming from the protests sparked by George Floyd's death found that more than 120 defendants across US pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial of federal crimes including rioting, arson and conspiracy.

When the question about his actions on January 6 arose again, he replied: I had nothing to do with that other than they asked me to make a speech.

I showed up for a speech. But he ignored other incendiary language he used throughout the speech, during which he urged the crowd to march to the Capitol, where Congress was meeting to certify President Joe Biden's victory.