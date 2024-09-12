At least quarter of Gaza wounded have 'life-changing injuries': WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Thursday that at least a quarter of those hurt in the war raging in Gaza have suffered "life-changing injuries", many requiring amputations and other "huge" rehabilitation needs.

At least 22,500 of the people injured in Gaza in the 11 months since the war erupted will "requires rehabilitation services now and for years to come", the WHO said in a statement.

"The huge surge in rehabilitation needs occurs in parallel with the ongoing decimation of the health system," Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative for the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, at least 41,118 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory offensive following the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, while over 95,000 have been wounded.