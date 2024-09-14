Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore plan to vote in the 2024 US election from space

WASHINGTON: Stranded on the International Space Station through February, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore plan to vote in the November 5 US presidential election from space.

“It's a very important duty that we have as citizens and (I am) looking forward to being able to vote from space, which is pretty cool,” Williams, who is of Indian origin, said on a call with reporters on Friday afternoon.

Williams, 58, and Wilmore, 61, participated in a press conference on Friday from the International Space Station (ISS), which has been their home since June.

Their Boeing Starliner spacecraft ran into several problems midflight and could not bring them home from a planned 8-day voyage.

“I sent down my request for a ballot today,” Wilmore said.

“It's a very important role that we play as citizens including those elections, and NASA makes it very easy for us to do that," he said.

They, however, did not indicate which presidential candidate - either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris - would get their vote.