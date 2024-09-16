Kyiv invites UN, ICRC to Ukraine-held parts of Russia's Kursk

KYIV: Ukraine on Monday said it had asked the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to verify the situation in areas of Russia's Kursk region seized by Kyiv.

Ukraine's army caught Russian troops off-guard when it attacked the region of Kursk on August 6, advancing for miles into Russian territory and seizing dozens of towns and villages.

"I instructed the Ukrainian foreign ministry to officially invite the UN and ICRC to join humanitarian efforts in the Kursk region," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media.

"Ukraine is ready to facilitate their work and prove its adherence to international humanitarian law," he continued.